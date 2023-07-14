Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,073 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,268 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.