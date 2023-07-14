Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $2.97 Million in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 96,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 90,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 429.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

