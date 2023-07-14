Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 171,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.1% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

O stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78.

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

