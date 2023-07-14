Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 252.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.