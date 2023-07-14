Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $413.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.89 and its 200-day moving average is $377.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

