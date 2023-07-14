Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,564,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,885,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,252,000 after purchasing an additional 657,257 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

