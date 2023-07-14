Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

KO stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

