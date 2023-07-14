Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $216.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

