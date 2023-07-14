Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Price Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

