Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

