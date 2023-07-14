Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BERY opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,233 shares of company stock worth $3,846,705. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.