Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 587 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Masco Stock Up 1.8 %

MAS stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.