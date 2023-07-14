Bend DAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46.37 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $46.37 million and $134,787.86 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

