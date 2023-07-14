Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 482 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.