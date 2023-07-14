Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 320 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,979. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

