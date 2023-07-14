Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. 1,237,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,759. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

