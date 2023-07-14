Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 64,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

COST traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $542.48. The company had a trading volume of 492,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

