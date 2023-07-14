Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,765 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $92.95. 619,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,520. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

