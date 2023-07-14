Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Trading Up 1.6%

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). 332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.20).

Bay Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.74.

Bay Capital Company Profile

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

