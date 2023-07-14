Barclays Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $93.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

