Barclays Raises Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $28.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $29.44 on Monday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after buying an additional 3,328,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,901 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,566,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,950,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after buying an additional 349,174 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

