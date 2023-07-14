Barclays Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $5.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered DISH Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.69.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

