Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Up 0.7%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. 12,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 19,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,807.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

