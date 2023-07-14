Barclays Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $91.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.