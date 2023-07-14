Barclays Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $86.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

FTNT opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

