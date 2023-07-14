Bank of America Trims AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Target Price to $149.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $117.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,756,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,534,000 after buying an additional 132,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

