Bank of America Increases PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $57.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after buying an additional 1,015,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 432,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

