Bank of America Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $237.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.58 and its 200-day moving average is $201.42. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.