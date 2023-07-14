Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

