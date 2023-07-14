Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 866,679 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

