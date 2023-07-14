Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance
Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.11.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
