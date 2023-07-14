Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Illinois Tool Works Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

