Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

