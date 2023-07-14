Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $466.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

