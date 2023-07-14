Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

