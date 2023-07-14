Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,681 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,034 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Hershey stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

