Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.32.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $890.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.86. The firm has a market cap of $367.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

