Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 7,906 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

