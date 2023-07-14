Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BALL. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.53.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.81. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $3,683,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

