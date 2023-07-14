Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 400,000 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,044,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 200,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of Bakkt stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 14,231,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 133.00% and a negative net margin of 1,057.17%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bakkt by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 945,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 868,031 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bakkt by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 645,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bakkt by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,460,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 533,344 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

