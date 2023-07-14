Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.56. Aware shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 69,734 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

