Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.56. Aware shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 69,734 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.33.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.
