Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. HSBC upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($6.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($7.02) to GBX 532 ($6.84) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

AVVIY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 20,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,802. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

