AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells $228,688.71 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $228,688.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 492,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Drees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Daniel Drees sold 2,104 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $23,144.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AVDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

