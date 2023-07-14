Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $214,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,608.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DMLP stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.47%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.