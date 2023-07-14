Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

