Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.98. The company has a market cap of $165.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

