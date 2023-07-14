Autumn Glory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.0% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

