Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.1 %
Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $588.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 28.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson Outdoors Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
