Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.