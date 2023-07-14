Autumn Glory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

