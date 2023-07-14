Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,664 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,664 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.87.

Shares of TRIP opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

